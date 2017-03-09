People On Twitter Already Have A Hashtag For Taimur & Misha’s ‘Love Story’

Swagata Dam Mar . 9 . 2017
Taimur, Misha | Instagram |

When the Jab We Met jodi Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor parted ways many years ago, they broke several hearts. After all, there was something about the duo that made everyone root for them. But unfortunately, things ended on a bitter note and they never got back together.

Years later, Shahid and his wife Mira Kapoor became a proud parents to a beautiful baby girl, Misha. Coincidentally, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan also had an adorable little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, just a couple of months later. Not to mention, the internet lost it and started playing matchmakers for the toddlers. The even started trending #Tamisha. Umm. I wonder how the parents feel about that!

Well done, Twitter!

Kareena Kapoor Mira Rajput Misha Saif Ali Khan Shahid Kapoor Taimur
