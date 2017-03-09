People On Twitter Already Have A Hashtag For Taimur & Misha’s ‘Love Story’

Taimur, Misha | Instagram |

When the Jab We Met jodi Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor parted ways many years ago, they broke several hearts. After all, there was something about the duo that made everyone root for them. But unfortunately, things ended on a bitter note and they never got back together.

Years later, Shahid and his wife Mira Kapoor became a proud parents to a beautiful baby girl, Misha. Coincidentally, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan also had an adorable little boy, Taimur Ali Khan, just a couple of months later. Not to mention, the internet lost it and started playing matchmakers for the toddlers. The even started trending #Tamisha. Umm. I wonder how the parents feel about that!

Milenge Milenge “Kabhi na kabhi toh Misha Taimur miloge humko Yaqeen hain” #Tamisha — Sharad Saxena (@sharad237) December 21, 2016

Isn’t it amazing to know that my favourite movie, Jab We Met might have a sequel 20 years from now with #Tamisha as the lead! — Richa Ahuja (@richaahuja711) December 20, 2016

Isn’t it obvious: KJO is going to launch #Tamisha in about 20 years in a film about unfulfilled family love stories! — Ishani Chatterji (@IChatterji) December 20, 2016

#Taimur and #Misha are perfect names for a great love story. — Harsh (@soo_haarsh) December 20, 2016

Well done, Twitter!