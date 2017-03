Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor stepped out last night with her BFFs cum sisters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The trio looked stylish and sexy, as per usj! When do they not?! Bebo and Malaika were even twinning in their metallic gold jacket and jumpsuit respectively.

Take a look at these pictures:

Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor ‹ ›







‹ ›

But we are missing the fourth musketeer! Where art thou, Lolo?!