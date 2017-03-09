“Ranveer Singh Will Settle Down The Fastest” – Varun Dhawan

Divya Rao Mar . 9 . 2017

Varun Dhawan is busy gearing up for the release of his big Dharma film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and from the looks of it, this film is going to be one joy ride! After shying away from questions about his personal life for years now, Varun has slowly been talking about it. He recently accepted the fact that there is a special someone in his life aka Natasha Dalal, and he gave her full credit for sticking by him through thick and thin.

So, it’s obvious that people would want to know more. At a recent promotional event, VD was asked about his take on marriage and whether he plans to tie the knot some day.

Definitely! It is very different now. We discuss so much about live-in relationships and all that. Love is love. Marriage is something that cements people’s love and you should do it only if you want to, not because you are forced to. Yes, I believe in the institution of marriage and I feel that it totally works.

When asked who out of the younger lot of Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra etc. would tie the knot, pat came the answer:

I think maybe Ranveer will settle down the fastest. I guess the naughtiest ones always go first.

Is he hinting at something here? Time will tell… We can only hope that’s true!

Ranveer Singh Varun Dhawan
