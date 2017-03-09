Rumour Has It: Kriti Sanon’s Sister Is Dating This Bollywood Star’s Brother

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput make an awesome sauce pair – and I legit cannot wait to see the promo of their upcoming film, Raabta. While the two have consistently denied dating each other, they have been spotted together quite often!
Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Kriti’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon…
… is seeing Sushmita Sen‘s brother, Rajeev Sen.
The two reportedly met at a party that was attended by both Kriti and Sushmita, and immediately clicked together. According to reports, they are being discreet about their relationship status as of now.
