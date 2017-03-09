Rumour Has It: Kriti Sanon’s Sister Is Dating This Bollywood Star’s Brother

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 9 . 2017
Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput make an awesome sauce pair – and I legit cannot wait to see the promo of their upcoming film, Raabta. While the two have consistently denied dating each other, they have been spotted together quite often!

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Kriti’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon

… is seeing Sushmita Sen‘s brother, Rajeev Sen.

Sushmita Sen, Rajeev Sen

The two reportedly met at a party that was attended by both Kriti and Sushmita, and immediately clicked together. According to reports, they are being discreet about their relationship status as of now.

Rajeev Sen, Nupur Sanon

They make a good-looking couple, don’t they?! Comment below and let me know what you think of this new jodi on the block!

29
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Nupur Sanon Rajeev Sen Sushmita Sen
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
Feb . 14 . 2017Sushant Singh Rajput Shuts Down All Kriti Sanon Rumours With His T-Shirt
Jan . 15 . 2017These Bollywood Queens Ruled The Jio Filmfare Awards Red Carpet
Jan . 12 . 2017Photo Diary: All The Celebs At Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch
Jan . 9 . 2017Manish Malhotra Hosts A Dinner For This International Vogue Editor
Jan . 9 . 2017Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput Chilling In London With Rumoured Girlfriend Kriti Sanon
Sushmita Sen
Mar . 4 . 2017Sushmita Sen Shares Why She’s Single At 41
Mar . 1 . 2017Sushmita Sen Just Shared This Video Of Her Daughter Singing And It’s Absolutely Angelic!
Feb . 28 . 2017Sushmita Sen’s Easy-Going Style Is Every Lazy Girl’s Dream
Feb . 24 . 2017Here’s All You Need To Know About Sushmita Sen’s Comeback
Feb . 10 . 2017Prepare To Fall In Love With These Shoes Spotted On The LFW Runway
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web