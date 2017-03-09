Rumour Has It: Kriti Sanon’s Sister Is Dating This Bollywood Star’s Brother

Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput make an awesome sauce pair – and I legit cannot wait to see the promo of their upcoming film, Raabta. While the two have consistently denied dating each other, they have been spotted together quite often!

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Kriti’s younger sister, Nupur Sanon…

Happy birthday to my favorite girl on earth!!! @nupursanon Love you to the moon and back! Best sister i could ever have.. U can make me smile with your cuteness even on a grumpy day! May ur smile always reach ur eyes and you achieve whatever you dream of! Muuahhhhh!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:43pm PST

… is seeing Sushmita Sen‘s brother, Rajeev Sen.

Sushmita Sen, Rajeev Sen

The two reportedly met at a party that was attended by both Kriti and Sushmita, and immediately clicked together. According to reports, they are being discreet about their relationship status as of now.

Rajeev Sen, Nupur Sanon

They make a good-looking couple, don’t they?! Comment below and let me know what you think of this new jodi on the block!