Someone keeps saying bullshit to me but I don't care, I will still pose 🙂🙂🙂 In a fun segment with aaj tak after a loonggg time with this annoying person, Stay tuned for all our funny segments ❤️ Thankyouu @latikapandit 😘

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:28pm PST