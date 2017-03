We’re really excited about the upcoming Zee Cine Awards, given the line-up of performers. It includes Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone and more… And of course, it’s going to be epic because it has ace Bollywood choreographer Shiamak Davar choreographing these stars, and he’s known to always mesmerise us with his acts. Can’t wait!

Check out these BTS videos of Varun, Alia and Sunny rehearsing with the Shiamak instructors.

Sneak Peek: Check out this super fit girl @aliaabhatt rehearsing for the Zee Cine Awards! Can’t wait to watch this performance 😍 @shiamakindiaofficial A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Badri tum Bahut smart Lagta ho ho ho #zeecineawards reharsals @unmesh619 and @shiamakindiaofficial 😁 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

Sneek Peek: Our laila @sunnyleone rehearsing for the Zee Cine Awards. How hot does she look? @shiamakindiaofficial 🔥 A post shared by MissMalini Bollywood (@missmalinibollywood) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21am PST

Can’t wait!