Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Accusing Karan Johar Of Nepotism

Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar‘s rather public spat has been media fodder for quite a while now. The two are at loggerheads ever since Kangana called him the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism‘ in Bollywood, and Karan replied saying he was done with Kangana playing the victim/woman card.

Following Karan’s statement, Kangana hit back at him saying a slew of things. At a recent event, Sonam Kapoor was reportedly asked for her take on the entire episode, and whether she agreed with the existence of nepotism in Bollywood. Sonam said she was not aware of Kangana’s statements as she was travelling. She further said that Kangana keeps saying a lot of stuff and is very entertaining, and she looks forward to her interviews. When the media elaborated the entire episode, she said:

I wish. I have done only one film with him (Karan Johar).

Fair point, Sonam! Earlier, Alia Bhatt had also spoken about nepotism in Bollywood.