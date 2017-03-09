The Beauty Kit That Will Get You Through Holi

Kama Ayurveda Holi Protect & Cleanse Box | Source: Kama Ayurveda

With Holi coming up right around the corner, we can’t help but get excited! The colours, the music and the sheer joy of the festival makes it one of our favourites. However, there’s always the worry about our skin and hair during this time. Luckily, Kama Ayurveda has the perfect solution!

The luxury beauty brand has curated a special box for this festival that is based on an Ayurvedic regime. Aimed to protect and cleanse skin, this box satisfies all our pre and post Holi concerns.

To start with, it contains the Bringadi Hair Intensive Hair Treatment. This oil can be used prior to playing to protect your locks, and after to nourish them. It also comprises of miniature soap-free cleansers, such as the Mridul Soap Free Face Cleanser and the Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser. These tiny products are perfect to pack in your bag so that you can wash off the colour, without drying out your face. The finishing touch comes in the form of the Jwalini Retexturising Skin Treatment. You can use this oil to soothe any irritation or damage due to playing in the sun.

Through this box, Kama Ayurveda also aims to promote the celebrations of Holi in a natural and safe manner. The pretty colours that come in the box are known as Avacayam Colours, which have been created by Prabhat – a Delhi based NGO. These eco-friendly powders have been made by differently abled from the flower waste collected from temples.

