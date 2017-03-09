The Beauty Kit That Will Get You Through Holi

Jyotika Udeshi Mar . 9 . 2017
Kama Ayurveda Holi Protect & Cleanse Box | Source: Kama Ayurveda

With Holi coming up right around the corner, we can’t help but get excited! The colours, the music and the sheer joy of the festival makes it one of our favourites. However, there’s always the worry about our skin and hair during this time. Luckily, Kama Ayurveda has the perfect solution!

The luxury beauty brand has curated a special box for this festival that is based on an Ayurvedic regime. Aimed to protect and cleanse skin, this box satisfies all our pre and post Holi concerns.

Kama Ayurveda Holi Protect & Cleanse Box | Source: Kama Ayurveda

To start with, it contains the Bringadi Hair Intensive Hair Treatment. This oil can be used prior to playing to protect your locks, and after to nourish them. It also comprises of miniature soap-free cleansers, such as the Mridul Soap Free Face Cleanser and the Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser. These tiny products are perfect to pack in your bag so that you can wash off the colour, without drying out your face. The finishing touch comes in the form of the Jwalini Retexturising Skin Treatment. You can use this oil to soothe any irritation or damage due to playing in the sun.

Kama Ayurveda Holi Protect & Cleanse Box | Source: Kama Ayurveda

Through this box, Kama Ayurveda also aims to promote the celebrations of Holi in a natural and safe manner. The pretty colours that come in the box are known as Avacayam Colours, which have been created by Prabhat – a Delhi based NGO. These eco-friendly powders have been made by differently abled from the flower waste collected from temples.

If you are interested in getting your hands on this amazing box, you can buy Kama Ayurveda products worth Rs. 2500 and above to get it as a complimentary gift. Or, you can snag one for free by taking part in our contest! See @missmalinibeauty on Instagram for details!

0
TAGS
Beauty News Holi Holi Festival kama ayurveda skincare Skincare Kit
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Holi
May . 11 . 2015This Haircut Took My Hair From Drab To Fab And Guess What? It Requires No Work!
Mar . 9 . 2015Team MissMalini Celebrated Holi And The Bhangover Still Hasn’t Gone Away!
Mar . 7 . 2015In Pictures: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan And Sunny Leone Clearly Had An Amazing Holi!
Mar . 6 . 2015Holi Hair Care: Bring Your Damaged Hair Back To Life!
Mar . 5 . 201513 Tips You NEED To Prep For Your Holi Party This Year!
kama ayurveda
Jan . 30 . 2017Travel Without Ever Leaving Home
Dec . 12 . 2016Don’t Miss Out On Our 12 Days of Xmas Giveaway!
skincare
Mar . 6 . 2017The Weirdest Beauty Treatments Across The World
Jan . 23 . 2017Your Guide To The Essential Oils For Your Skin
Dec . 21 . 2016Here’s The Correct Way Of Moisturising Your Skin
Dec . 19 . 2016Namrata Soni Shares Her Bridal Kit Must-Haves
Dec . 16 . 20169 Ways To Pamper Yourself This Holiday Season
Skincare Kit
Jan . 8 . 2015This Little Kit Will Be Your Skin’s Best Friend Every Time You Travel!
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web