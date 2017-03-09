The Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

@chanelofficial collection inspired by astrology and space, Creative director Karl Lagerfeld created an amazing show for Chanel's PFW Fall Winter 2017 collection. Using colours ranging from deep black to crystal white, with touches of electric red and violet, Chanel kept their space vibes alive. The abnormality of the structured high neck collar dresses, inspired by space suits, was unique and elegant in its own way. These designs were classic and chic, everything that the fashion house represents. #Chanel #ChanelGroundControl #PFW #FW17 #fashionblog #style #fashion #gigihadid #kendelljenner @gigihadid @kendalljenner #runway #vogue #voguerunway

