The Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Natasha Patel Mar . 9 . 2017

Anything regarding Paris cannot be just ordinary and basic. From the Eiffel Tower to the crepes by the Lourve, Paris Fashion Week couldn’t be any more grand and flamboyant. I mean, hey! I guess that’s the birth place of all things fashion, amirite? Of course, the fashion at PFW was great but the beauty looks were off the hook! From colours to graphic liners, to ’70s inspired hair, to pearls being stuck all over the face, here are a few trends from the designer shows you have to see:

Chanel

@chanelofficial #AW17 #BEAUTY #CATWALK #chanelgroundcontrol

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ＶＩＣＴＯＲＩＡ ＮＩＣＯＬＥ (@victorianicole___) on

Mais foto do Ready-to-Wear show, desfile outono-inverno da Chanel em Paris.

A post shared by Lumara Diniz (@lumaradiniz) on

FentyXPuma

Giambattista Valli

Lutz Huelle

 Maison Valentino

@maisonvalentino❤❤#maisonvalentino #valentino#marynapolkanova#pfw Make up by @patmcgrathreal

A post shared by Maryna Polkanova (@maryna_polkanova) on

Maison Margiela

Veronique Branquinho

Talbot Runhof

The look @talbotrunhof #pfw #aw17 [email protected] #hellemoos #romerojenningsbeauty [email protected] @maccosmetics 💄

A post shared by ROMERO JENNINGS ️️️️️🙇🏻🎨✨🚀🏃🏽 (@romerojennings) on

Manish Arora

Elie Saab

A piercing look, an evanescent light #PoetryInMotion

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld) on

Vivienne Westwood

Look 17 from the #AKAW1718 collection. Read up on www.viviennewestwood.com/blog to find out more…

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwoodofficial) on

0
TAGS
Chanel FentyXPuma Manish Arora paris fashion week
COMMENTS
Related Stories
paris fashion week
Mar . 8 . 2017Chanel Has Officially Made Uniforms For Space Chic
Mar . 6 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Wears Lingerie Off The Runway—And Looks So Good
Oct . 7 . 2016The Best Of Street Style At Paris Fashion Week
Oct . 7 . 2016Everything We Loved About This Fashion Season!
Oct . 7 . 2016The Best Beauty Looks From NYC, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Week
Chanel
Mar . 8 . 2017Chanel Has Officially Made Uniforms For Space Chic
Mar . 3 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Sexy In Lace On The Cover Of ELLE
Jan . 23 . 2017We Need To Talk About How Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Styled Her LBD
Jan . 13 . 2017Our Favourite Accessory Moments From The 2017 Golden Globe Awards
Jan . 12 . 20175 Cool Designer Sunnies To Keep It Shady
Manish Arora
Mar . 8 . 2017These Indian Designers Are Taking Over Paris Fashion Week
Jan . 24 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: Top 10 Saris
Dec . 17 . 20167 Things I Loved From Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2016 In Mumbai
Dec . 12 . 2016Duo Manish Arora & Kangana Ranaut Are Unstoppable
Apr . 6 . 2016The #ManishAroraXKoovs Party Was As Wild As The Collection Itself!
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web