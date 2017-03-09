This Mumbai Girl Went On 6 Dates In 72 Hours And Filmed The Whole Experience

Dating, while fun, can be quite an ordeal – especially if you’re actively looking for someone special. We’ve all had our fair share of good and bad experiences when it comes to putting ourselves out there, so it’s always good to know that there are others going through the same thing. Which is why this new video, featuring a lifestyle blogger based in Mumbai, is so interesting: Dhruvi Shah goes on six dates in 72 hours, while being filmed, all in the quest to find someone she connects with.

Watch the short documentary below:

I’ve known Dhruvi personally for many years now, and having heard all her various dating stories, I can’t think of anyone better to feature in a documentary like this.

PS, the guys behind this – Stateless Media, based in LA – are producing several short, unscripted films about people from around the world. This happens to be the first in the series. What do you think of it?