What It Was Like To Train With Saiyami Kher

Fitness is your cup of tea (or should I say smoothie) or it just isn’t. I unfortunately swing between the two categories from time to time. An invitation from Adidas Running gave me the perfect temptation to get back to my fitness regime. The cherry on top of the cake was that I got to hang out with Adidas’ brand ambassador Saiyami Kher and she’s one helluva fitness mentor herself.

“It is important to encourage women to push themselves to carve their own paths and this event with full of fun and fitness activities in Alibaug was exactly that. My first love is sport and it’s an honour to be a part of something that will hopefully inspire other women in our country to run and embrace running passionately. It is after all, the most sustainable sport. The energy of women – pushing each other, stronger together is to be seen to be believed.” – Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher | Adidas Ulta Boost X Launch

The experience was curated for the launch of the UltraBOOST X -the greatest shoe made yet, specifically for women by Adidas. In order to test that theory they planned this unique offsite adventure over the weekend. For Women’s Day they staged an epic getaway to Alibag for over 40 women influencers and fitness enthusiasts from across India, which was a perfect celebration of girl power! It was very well executed with a clear agenda and activities planned for all the women aboard.

Hrishitaa Sharma | Adidas Ulta Boost X Launch

The two day event kick started the minute I checked in at Radison Blu and found the Adidas kit waiting for me in the room. The kit included Adidas X Stella McCartney shorts, running teeshirts, a cap and a stylish looking pair of UltraBoostX. Then came the time to put the shoe to test with a bunch of activities planned for us. From the run up to Kankeshwar steps and down the trail, fun warm up sessions to an early morning beach relay race, I personally have never had so much fun while working out.

I even got an insight to the tech behind the shoe as Abhinav Sharma (Brand Manager Adidas Running) told us why it makes the perfect accessory for #GreaterEveryRun. The shoe’s unique silhouette captivates you with the ‘Adaptive arch’- allowing for a sculpted fit, a Primeknit upper and a full length BOOST midsole, that offers best energy return per footstrike – or simply, least energy lost while running –allowing for a more effortless, comfortable run. This sure is true because the 1 km relay run on the beach (note that it is tough to run on the sand) that I did, won’t have been possible if the shoe didn’t work as a comfortable catalyst to my stride. If you’re hunting for a good pair of runners, then I suggest you check out the shoe now available in stores all over India.

Adidas Ulta Boost X

All in all, the event was simply a great way to combine women power and fitness. With all the cheering and bonding, I am sure not just me but every woman at the event felt inspired to be her fittest self. Thanks for the memories and the zillion tons of calories I burnt over the weekend!