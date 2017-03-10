Are Upen Patel And Karishma Tanna Getting Back Together?

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna started dating each other during their stint in the Bigg Boss house. However, the romance didn’t last long and the two headed towards spiltsville, much to their fans’ disappointment.

Rumours of #UpMa rekindling their romance are doing the rounds ever since the two were spotted exiting a Bandra restaurant. The two reportedly drove off in separate cars and avoided any sort of interaction in front of the paparazzi.

Hmm! Is a patch up on the cards, guys? We hope yes. ;)