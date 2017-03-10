This Bollywood Hottie’s California Trip Looks Like A Dream

Swagata Dam Mar . 10 . 2017

Actress Shenaz Treasury now travels for a living and her photos never cease to take our breath away. Here are some pictures from her California trip.

Dear young women who follow me, don't ever let anybody tell you that something is not for you because you are a girl. Don't ever feel that you are not equal or don't deserve to be paid as much as a man or get the same education as your brother. Don't let anyone tell you, your place is in the kitchen doing domestic work or under some man. You are half the population and you have as much if not more strength and power as your brothers. Don't let any man touch you if you don't want to be touched. Don't let any man shame you if you want to be touched. You are equal and anything a man can do, you can do. Anything your brother has a right to, you have the right to. You can do it all! Let's celebrate women's day today. Boys-Tag the women in your life on this message.❤️ your women. Empower your women. The Future Is Female #travelwithshenaz #womensday #womensday2017 #itsnotourshameitstheirs #itsnotourshame #equality #womensmarch #futureisfemale #thefutureisfemale

A post shared by Travel Backbends & Smiles (@shenaztreasury) on

To all those who witnessed my scary hike on insta stories a couple of days ago when I went hiking at sunset and then got lost in the darkness after the sun went down; in the hills by myself- ✌🏾I am safe! I am fine! 💙 It was terrifying to be alone in the dark on the slippery hills with loose stones and not being able to see at all with nothing but rattlesnakes and coyotes. Good news is I made it back in one piece. Whew!!! I was worried that I was going to spend the night there and never find my way out. Thanks for all your messages for my concern. I ❤️ you too. Thanks for having my back 😉❤️❤️🌎 … #traveldiary #travelingram #travelbug #travels #explorer #wonderfulplaces #ootd #travelgirl #globetrotter ##femalexplorer #wanderlust #wonderfulplaces #ootd #travelgirl #natgeocreative #wonderful_places #ig_color #ig_mood #desi_diaries #earthpix #theoutbound #beautifuldestinations #moodygrams #exploretocreate #worldpressphoto #globalcapture #travelwithshenaz

A post shared by Travel Backbends & Smiles (@shenaztreasury) on

Wow!

0
TAGS
Shenaz Treasury
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shenaz Treasury
Oct . 10 . 2016Photos: This Actress Is Chillin’ Like A Villain In Mexico
Jun . 14 . 2016Photo Diary: This Bollywood Beauty Is Chillin’ Like A Boss Across The World
Oct . 29 . 2015After Priyanka Chopra, This Bollywood Actress Is Giving American TV A Shot!
Apr . 10 . 2015“Men Think With Their D*ck” – Shenaz Treasury
Dec . 11 . 2014Shenaz Treasurywala Writes An Open Letter About Rape To The Most Powerful Men In The Country
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web