Here’s Who Has Replaced Katrina Kaif At The Zee Cine Awards

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Zee Cine Award, but unfortunately she won’t be able to perform anymore due to a neck injury she suffered on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. The doctors have advised strict bed rest and warned her against any sort of physical activity.

Her spokesperson confirmed the news, saying:

This is to clarify that Katrina Kaif will no longer be performing at the Zee Cine Awards. Katrina is extremely dissapointed that she was not able to work through the injury. She is recuperating and will resume work shortly after a period of rest.

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Uh-oh! While we’ll definitely miss Kat’s killer dance moves on the stage – fret not – because Kareena Kapoor has reportedly replaced her at prestigious awards show. Speaking to DNA, Bebo said:

This is the best phase of my life and it feels great to be back on the stage. Zee Cine Awards is a celebration of the best of Indian Cinema and being a part of this show truly feels special. I am sure the viewers will enjoy the act as much as I did rehearsing and performing it.

Woohoo! We are already so excited to see Bebo set the stage afire!