Here’s Why The Bachchans Are Not Celebrating Holi This Year

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 10 . 2017
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The Bachchan clan is usually known for its lavish parties on festive occasions, such as Holi and Diwali. In fact, the Holi party hosted by them is one of the most talked about events in Btown. However, this year there won’t be any celebrations in the family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s father, Krishna Rai is in critical condition since almost a fortnight. He is admitted in the ICU in Lilavati Hospital, and both Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are busy taking care of him. The family is naturally quite stressed about his ill-health, and therefore won’t take part in any festivities. Reportedly, there will only be a customary Holika pooja.

We wish good health and a speedy recovery to Mr. Rai!

Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan
