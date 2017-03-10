Jhanvi & Khushi Kapoor’s OOTN Deserves All Your Attention

Jhanvi & Khushi Kapoor

Ladies, let’s face it Jhavni and Khushi Kapoor are the Olsen twins of Bollywood. While of course they aren’t really twins, their outfits seem to be quite on the same level. Last night we spotted Sridevi‘s stylish daughters head out for dinner in the most casual and statement-worthy looks.

Jhanvi kept it simple but so classy in a black tee with boot-cut denims. We love that she kept the look to the minimal by accessorising with a sling bag and hoops. The dark hues up’d the entire feel of the look, don’t you think?

Baby sis, Khushi on the other hand went for a high school-preppy look with skinny jeans, a printed t-shirt and combat boots.

It doesn’t even matter whose look you love more… These sisters are both winners and we can’t get enough of their style! Can you?