Kareena Kapoor Khan & #BossLady MissMalini Wear the EXACT Same Dress



On Women’s Day, MissMalini wore a gorgeous off-shoulder dress by Gaurav Gupta for his fashion show that took place at the St. Regis. With her hair styled in a messy side bun, she carried an embellished box clutch to accessorise her look and looked amazeballs! However, this dress gave us déjà vu! as it was exactly the same one Kareena Kapoor Khan wore on the cover of Grazia.



Both these ladies looked absolutely stunning in this navy blue maxi. We wonder which Bollywood diva will wear this next.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malini Agarwal in Gaurav Gupta

While both wore the exact same dress, they styled it very differently. We loved them both!

Click here to shop an embellished clutch just like MissMalini’s: