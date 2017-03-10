Kiara Advani Steps Out In A White Pantsuit & Shows Off A Little Skin

Kiara Advani

We recently spotted Kiara Advani promoting her upcoming movie Mustafa in a white pantsuit by Lavish Alice. Unlike the other pantsuits, the sleeves of this suit were converted into capes and we loved this unusual twist to this silhouette.

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled her with a lace bralette from Forever 21 and strappy white stilettoes by Kendall Jenner.

With her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, she finished her look with bright pink lips and blush in the same hue.

We loved her sleek & sexy look. Share your views by commenting below.