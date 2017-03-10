Masaba Gupta’s Note About Her Struggle With Acne Is Something Every Woman Will Relate To

Masaba Gupta is one of my most favourite designers out there – she’s young, she’s edgy, she’s real, and is really funny. One look at her Snapchat and you’ll know what I’m talking about. She has never shied away from talking about her heritage or about issues us women face, and did I mention that I love how real she is? Anyway… I woke up this morning to find a photo that Masaba shared on her Instagram, where she talks about her struggle with acne. I connected with it instantly and I know that every woman out there will too, because how often have we been judged for our bodies or for having acne? It’s not easy to put up a picture yourself like this for the world to see, but she did, and it’s really inspiring.
Read what she had to say.
It’s taken me a LOT to put up this picture. But I felt like I had to. Ofcourse acne is common & weight problems are common and people deal with it and get over it with time. But what do you do when your bang in the middle of it ? Ive had terrible acne for 14yrs and by terrible I mean , most days it looked like I had a cigarette Stubbed in my face. Dark scars in my face & in my head. there were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face & refused to put any lights on in the room. Ive had men tell me they want to throw up when they see my face. Ive run out of my house to school with concealer on my face because I couldn’t take it anymore. So many of you must be bang in the middle of this. Some extra weight , a whole lotta acne. The truth is .. you have to go with it. That also means you have to work at getting better. Better health,better skin. Better everything. It’s wellbeing afterall. Don’t live with what you don’t like. Punch it out of your system! You have to cringe when you see yourself in the mirror , cry until you choke. DO.IT.ALL.but once your done with that you have to run your finger down all the clear,beautiful spots on you & you have to do it every single day. Brush your teeth. Practice confidence. Practice self-Estéem. Practice strength. Because we all know it will be knocked out of us 3 mins after we step out of home. Don’t expect to read an article about ‘beauty coming from the inside’ and expect to wake up the next day feeling like your beautiful. Doesn’t work like that. If beauty to you is stepping out with a face full of makeup then so be it. If it’s about flaunting your scars. So be it. But when you come back home & the lights are out. And every tear has been shed with every remark that Hit you.. until you build your wall & you will be the biggest,bestest version of everything that has happened to you. Collect your scars & build them into something beautiful. #throwback
Yup, “collect your scars & build them into something beautiful”… Remember that, always. More power to you, Masaba. <3