Masaba Gupta’s Note About Her Struggle With Acne Is Something Every Woman Will Relate To

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is one of my most favourite designers out there – she’s young, she’s edgy, she’s real, and is really funny. One look at her Snapchat and you’ll know what I’m talking about. She has never shied away from talking about her heritage or about issues us women face, and did I mention that I love how real she is? Anyway… I woke up this morning to find a photo that Masaba shared on her Instagram, where she talks about her struggle with acne. I connected with it instantly and I know that every woman out there will too, because how often have we been judged for our bodies or for having acne? It’s not easy to put up a picture yourself like this for the world to see, but she did, and it’s really inspiring.

Read what she had to say.

Yup, “collect your scars & build them into something beautiful”… Remember that, always. More power to you, Masaba. <3