This Newlywed TV Couple Is Honeymooning In Switzerland

Swagata Dam Mar . 10 . 2017

A while ago, Naagarjuna actress Pooja Banerjee tied the knot with her sportswoman beau, Sandeep Sejwal. Currently, the adorable couple is honeymooning in Switzerland. Here are some photos and videos of their romantic trip.

Off to the Alps with my Mr. Sandeep Sejwal

Sliding on the slopes in Arosa ;)

When the Tesla came to pick us up from the station ;) #arosa #alps #switzerlandpictures #traveldiaries #tesla #sandeepooja

When u r on ur honeymoon and ur wife is constantly watching u ;) #sandeepooja #switzerland

Snowfall in Arosa #snowfall #snowflake #switzerland #switzerlandpictures #sandeepooja #arosa video by my Mr. @sandeepsejwal

Playing around in the snow!! @sandeepsejwal 🤗❤️

I can never be lost when you are around ;) #husbandwithmap #arosa #switzerland #switzerlandpictures #sandeepooja

Here’s to the lovebirds!

Pooja Banerjee
