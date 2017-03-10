“She Is Not A Puppy, You Know” – Mira Rajput Talks About Bringing Up Misha

Hello world. 🌼 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:37am PST

Soon after tying the knot with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, a 20-something Mira Rajput from Delhi became a mother. And the youngster is cherishing every bit of motherhood. Unlike many women, Mira doesn’t want to start working anytime soon and wishes to spend all her time with her daughter, Misha. At a recent event, Mrs. Kapoor said:

“I had a tough pregnancy and I would not want to spend, I mean I went through those five months of a difficult time to bring my daughter into this world, both of us together. So, now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think that I am… there is a set of responsibilities that are on my plate and I feel that at my age, I have a lot more energy, I have a lot more… I have my future ahead of me so I can finish all of my responsibilities and then I have nothing in my way. You know I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife, I can set my house the way I like, not in terms of the way things should be but the way a home must be within its values and ideals. So, nothing will stop me after that but I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way… I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified.”

Cheers to the wonderful mom!