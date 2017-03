The gorgeous Krishna Mukherjee is popularly known for her brilliant portrayal of Aliya in the hit series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She often takes to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her life and it regularly features the cast of YHM, who we love btw! On the occasion of women’s day, Krishna shared these two stunning photos of her with a message to the haters out there – “Stop judging women”.

Don’t judge women 🍷 Happy women’s Day 😊 A post shared by Work💋dance💋shop💋travel💋party (@krishna_mukherjee786) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:46am PST

She also had a message for her fellow ladies – “Embrace the glorious mess that you are”.

“Embrace the glorious mess that you are.” A post shared by Work💋dance💋shop💋travel💋party (@krishna_mukherjee786) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Amen!