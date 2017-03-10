Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar Were Spotted Together

A while ago, a strange rumour was doing the rounds that Shahid Kapoor‘s younger brother, Ishaan Khattar is dating Sara Ali Khan. The rumour soon died its natural death. However, last night Ishaan was spotted at the screening of Badrinath Ki Dulhania – with Jhanvi Kapoor and they reportedly left the theatre together. Jhanvi was allegedly in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya and has often been spotted with him publicly.

Check out these photos:

We wonder if there’s more to this budding friendship?!