Sonam Kapoor’s Retro Style Is So Damn Gorgeous

🖌🖌🖌 Raw simplicity by @raw_mango mixed with gorgeous pieces by @amrapalijewels today, 💙 beauty by @alpakhimani and @nitinlotlikar A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:00am PST



Sanjay Garg opened their first flagship store in Mumbai and we spotted Sonam Kapoor attending the launch of his store last night. Wearing a black and white striped long sleeved blouse, she wore her Raw Mango saree in a Gujrati style drape.

The amazing thing about being in movies is you forge equations with likeminded people! #neerja #Repost @eishachopra ・・・ With the extra tall and extra beautiful @sonamkapoor at the extra special @raw_mango store opening A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:13pm PST



Sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled her for this event with ear cuffs and a necklace from Amrapali.

💙 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:04am PST

With her hair tucked in with retro waves by celebrity hairstylist Alpana Khimani, makeup artist Nitin Lotlikar opted for red lips and a winged eyeliner.

Today. @sonamkapoor A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:52am PST



We also loved she stacked up Cartier arm candy and wore it with her saree. We absolutely love how she wears the usual fashion in the most unusual way.

