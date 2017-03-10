Sonam Kapoor’s Retro Style Is So Damn Gorgeous

Sanjay Garg opened their first flagship store in Mumbai and we spotted Sonam Kapoor attending the launch of his store last night. Wearing a black and white striped long sleeved blouse, she wore her Raw Mango saree in a Gujrati style drape.
Sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled her for this event with ear cuffs and a necklace from Amrapali.
With her hair tucked in with retro waves by celebrity hairstylist Alpana Khimani, makeup artist Nitin Lotlikar opted for red lips and a winged eyeliner.
We also loved she stacked up Cartier arm candy and wore it with her saree. We absolutely love how she wears the usual fashion in the most unusual way.