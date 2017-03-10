Sonam Kapoor’s Unconventional Look Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Sanaa Shah Mar . 10 . 2017

@rheakapoor @abhilashatd @vani2790 @mitalivakil @alpakhimani @payalkhandwala

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on


We recently stumbled upon Sonam Kapoor‘s recent #OOTD on her Instagram account and we couldn’t help but write about it because she looked so damn good.

In fav @payalkhandwala

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on

Wearing separates from all from Payal Khandwala, sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled this ensemble with a tan bag from Gucci and matched it with tan shoes.

@mitalivakil @alpakhimani

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on


She accessorised her look with sharp earrings and rings to complement her style here. With her tresses left sleek, celebrity makeup artist Mitali Vakil finished her look with a bird eyeliner.

No complaints here! Share your views on her look by commenting below.

2
TAGS
Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Gucci Mitali Vakil Payal Khandwala Rhea Kapoor Sonam Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sonam Kapoor
Mar . 10 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Retro Style Is So Damn Gorgeous
Mar . 9 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Accusing Karan Johar Of Nepotism
Mar . 6 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Wears Lingerie Off The Runway—And Looks So Good
Mar . 6 . 2017Did Sonam Kapoor Just Confirm Her Relationship With Anand Ahuja?
Mar . 4 . 2017Check Out These Stunning New Photos Of Sonam Kapoor
Payal Khandwala
Mar . 3 . 2017Payal Khandwala Celebrates 5 Years With An Amazing Collection
Jan . 24 . 2017EDITOR’S PICKS: Top 10 Saris
Dec . 12 . 2016Don’t Miss Out On Our 12 Days of Xmas Giveaway!
Nov . 8 . 2016Shilpa Shetty’s Unexpected Colour Palette Is Everything
Nov . 2 . 20165 Genius Designers Who Are Bringing Handloom Back
Gucci
Feb . 27 . 2017Look At All The Stunning Dresses Spotted On The Oscars Red Carpet
Feb . 24 . 2017Pull Off Sporty Chic Like Deepika Padukone
Feb . 23 . 2017Our Top Looks From The BRIT Awards 2017
Feb . 23 . 2017Gucci Merges Their Men’s & Women’s Collection For The First Time At MFW
Feb . 13 . 2017Our Top Seventeen Looks From The GRAMMY 2017 Red Carpet
Celebrity Spotting
Mar . 10 . 2017Kiara Advani Steps Out In A White Pantsuit & Shows Off A Little Skin
Mar . 10 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan & #BossLady MissMalini Wear the EXACT Same Dress
Mar . 10 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Retro Style Is So Damn Gorgeous
Mar . 9 . 20177 Times Kiara Advani Gave Us #OOTD Inspo
Mar . 8 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Has A Message For All Of Us Women
Rhea Kapoor
Mar . 10 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Retro Style Is So Damn Gorgeous
Mar . 6 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Wears Lingerie Off The Runway—And Looks So Good
Mar . 3 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Low Bun Is As Fierce As Her Outfit
Feb . 27 . 2017Photos: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor And The Rest Of The Kapoor Clan At A Family Wedding In Abu Dhabi
Feb . 17 . 2017Sonam Kapoor’s Austrian Holiday Photos Will Make You Very, Very Jealous
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web