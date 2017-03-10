Sonam Kapoor’s Unconventional Look Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

@rheakapoor @abhilashatd @vani2790 @mitalivakil @alpakhimani @payalkhandwala A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:20am PST



We recently stumbled upon Sonam Kapoor‘s recent #OOTD on her Instagram account and we couldn’t help but write about it because she looked so damn good.

In fav @payalkhandwala A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Wearing separates from all from Payal Khandwala, sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled this ensemble with a tan bag from Gucci and matched it with tan shoes.

@mitalivakil @alpakhimani A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:17am PST



She accessorised her look with sharp earrings and rings to complement her style here. With her tresses left sleek, celebrity makeup artist Mitali Vakil finished her look with a bird eyeliner.

No complaints here! Share your views on her look by commenting below.