Jhanvi & Khushi Kapoor (Source: Instagram | @Sridevi.Kapoor)

Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are quite the fashionistas. These young girls always manage to pleasantly surprise us with their fashion choices and people across the country even call them the Indian Kendall+Kylie Jenner! Cool, eh? Check out this photo I found on the Internet of Khushi Kapoor from a wedding. She looks absolutely ethereal.

How so gorgeous?! Uff. Here’s another photo in case you’d missed it.