Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma‘s upcoming film Phillauri, starring Diljit Dosanjh is slated to release on 24th March. The promotional song of the film, Naughty Naughty Billo has Anushka rapping for the first time – and doing a brilliant job at it! Considering it was her first attempt at rapping, the actress was not sure if she will manage to do it well.

But look at her slaying it in this BTS video:

After actor and producer, maybe it’s time to don a new hat, Anushka?