With Begum Jaan, Gauahar Khan will be seen in a role like never before. The film tells the story of several women who have “lived as whores and fought as queens”–survivors who’ve defied nations to save their home. Begum Jaan boasts of an ensemble cast – also including Vidya Balan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun and Naseeruddin Shah – and will feature each actor in a strong, never-before-seen avatar.

Here’s the first look at the fantastic Gauahar Khan as Rubina:

Introducing 'Rubina' from #BegumJaan – it's @gauaharkhan like you've never seen her before!

Can’t wait to see more!