Alia Bhatt Wears A Sari And We Love It

Thank you @zeecineawards for the award tonight!!! ✨✨Wohooo team Udta Punjab 🙏❤️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:53am PST

Just when you thought you’d never see Alia Bhatt in a sari, she wears one for the Zee Cine Awards 2017. She’s not just wearing any sari. She’s wearing a sari that was inspired by her and thus has cat prints all over it. The sari is from stylist Ami Patel‘s soon-to-be-launched collection of saris. A pair of lovely jhumkas from Jaipur Jewels accessorises the look really well.

With dark kohl eyes and a pretty bindi on the forehead, Alia looks lovely with her hair tied back.

@aliaabhatt rocking in her desi avatar at #FALZeeCineAwards2017 A post shared by Zee Cine Awards (@zeecineawards) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:17am PST

What did you guys think about this sari look. Loving it on Alia?