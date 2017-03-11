This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Just Got Divorced

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 11 . 2017

“Where there is love, there is life.” @asadbashirr @veenakhanofficial #Dubai

A post shared by Veena Malik Khan (@veenakhanofficial) on

Veena Malik was in the news for her whirlwind romance with Ashmit Patel in the Bigg Boss house. The two got too close for comfort during their stay in the house, but the romance soon fizzled after the show got over.

Later, Veena got married to Asad Khattak in Dubai in December 2013, and even had 2 sons with him. Unfortunately, the couple has now parted ways as Asad did not agree to Veena’s wish to resume her work in the film industry. He reportedly wanted her to take care of their sons, Abram (2) and Amal (1). This did not go down well with Veena and they had quite a few arguments about it, after which they started living separately since January.

Veena later filed for divorce, but according to reports, Asad neither filed a reply nor appeared in front of the court. The court then reportedly accepted Veena’s plea due to her husband’s non-appearance and also asked her to return 25% of the haq mehr (mandatory payment) to him.

