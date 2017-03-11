Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears A Gown Strikingly Similar To Priyanka Chopra’s

❤️❤️ @falgunipeacock @jet_gems @subbu28 #kareenakapoorkhan #zeecineawards2017 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 11, 2017 at 8:01am PST

There isn’t a doubt in our minds that Kareena Kapoor Khan totally slayed at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. The new mommy was all dolled up in a gorgeous, plunging neck gown featuring glitter all over from Falguni & Shane. Stylist Tanya Ghavri styled this elegant gown with some jewels from Jet Gems.

We love how she brought all the elegance and sexiness to this look. Speaking of ‘the look,’ we feel that this number was very similar to the one PC wore for the Oscars after party.

Back on the red carpet like a complete star👏👏❤️❤️🙌 Kareena kapoor khan on her way to zee Cine awards 2017 in a custom made @falgunipeacock @jet_gems hair and make up by @subbu28 assisted by @keshviii A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:43am PST

And here’s Priyanka Chopra’s gown, which she wore at the Oscars after party!

Priyanka Chopra

Pretty similar we’d say but they both look stunning don’t they? Who’s your fav?