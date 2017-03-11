Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears A Gown Strikingly Similar To Priyanka Chopra’s

There isn’t a doubt in our minds that Kareena Kapoor Khan totally slayed at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. The new mommy was all dolled up in a gorgeous, plunging neck gown featuring glitter all over from Falguni & Shane. Stylist Tanya Ghavri styled this elegant gown with some jewels from Jet Gems.
We love how she brought all the elegance and sexiness to this look. Speaking of ‘the look,’ we feel that this number was very similar to the one PC wore for the Oscars after party.
And here’s Priyanka Chopra’s gown, which she wore at the Oscars after party!
Priyanka Chopra
Pretty similar we’d say but they both look stunning don’t they? Who’s your fav?