“Nazar Lag Jayegi” – Kareena Kapoor Told Saif Ali Khan When Taimur’s Photo Went Viral

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 11 . 2017
Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan‘s adorable baby boy made headlines even before his birth. It’s safe to say that Taimur Ali Khan was born famous – no doubt his unbelievably cute photo broke the Internet when daddy Saif decided to make that his WhatsApp display picture.

In an interview with HT Cafe, Saif revealed that Bebo was unhappy with Taimur’s picture being circulated virtually. He said:

Yes, she was not happy. She was like, “Nazar lag jayegi and all of that”. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now. I don’t believe in all of that. I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.

We are sure you and Kareena are going to be brilliant parents, Saif! And Taimur will grow up to be a pleasing gentleman!

46
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Mar . 9 . 2017People On Twitter Already Have A Hashtag For Taimur & Misha’s ‘Love Story’
Mar . 3 . 2017“Please Address Him As Taimur Ali Khan” – Kareena Kapoor Is Upset With Rumours Of Renaming Her Son
Mar . 2 . 2017Saif Ali Khan Is Unhappy With Kareena Kapoor Being The Face Of BBC Earth
Feb . 27 . 2017Kareena Kapoor’s Nickname For Taimur Ali Khan Is As Unique As His Real Name
Feb . 25 . 2017Awkward: Why Is Saif Ali Khan On Tinder?
Taimur Ali Khan
Mar . 3 . 2017“Please Address Him As Taimur Ali Khan” – Kareena Kapoor Is Upset With Rumours Of Renaming Her Son
Feb . 27 . 2017Kareena Kapoor’s Nickname For Taimur Ali Khan Is As Unique As His Real Name
Feb . 21 . 2017Here’s Who Saif Ali Khan Thinks Taimur Ali Khan Looks Like
Feb . 16 . 2017“I Cannot Name My Son Alexander Or Ram” – Saif Ali Khan Addresses The Controversy Surrounding Taimur’s Name
Feb . 15 . 2017Here’s How Taimur Has Changed Kareena Kapoor’s Life Post Her Pregnancy
Kareena Kapoor
Mar . 10 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan & #BossLady MissMalini Wear the EXACT Same Dress
Mar . 10 . 2017Here’s Who Has Replaced Katrina Kaif At The Zee Cine Awards
Mar . 9 . 2017People On Twitter Already Have A Hashtag For Taimur & Misha’s ‘Love Story’
Mar . 9 . 2017PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora & Malaika Arora Step Out To Party
Mar . 7 . 2017Photos: Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Look Their Sporty Best
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web