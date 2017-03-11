“Nazar Lag Jayegi” – Kareena Kapoor Told Saif Ali Khan When Taimur’s Photo Went Viral

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan‘s adorable baby boy made headlines even before his birth. It’s safe to say that Taimur Ali Khan was born famous – no doubt his unbelievably cute photo broke the Internet when daddy Saif decided to make that his WhatsApp display picture.

In an interview with HT Cafe, Saif revealed that Bebo was unhappy with Taimur’s picture being circulated virtually. He said:

Yes, she was not happy. She was like, “Nazar lag jayegi and all of that”. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now. I don’t believe in all of that. I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.

We are sure you and Kareena are going to be brilliant parents, Saif! And Taimur will grow up to be a pleasing gentleman!