This Photo Of Karan Johar’s Twin Babies Is Going Viral

Karan Johar

Karan Johar recently became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy. Karan had often spoken about embracing fatherhood and his urge to nurture a young life, and his wish finally got fulfilled. We are so happy for you, KJo!

Karan took to Twitter to make an official announcement about his babies, who we hear, are still in the hospital due to their premature birth. A picture of the twins is making the rounds on the Internet, but we are not sure if it’s real or fake.

Here, take a look:

Congrats Karan!!! #karanjohar A post shared by Bollywood Oficial Page (@bollywood_world_fabo) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:44am PST

What do you guys think?!