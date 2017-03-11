This Photo Of Karan Johar’s Twin Babies Is Going Viral

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 11 . 2017
Karan Johar

Karan Johar recently became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy. Karan had often  spoken about embracing fatherhood and his urge to nurture a young life, and his wish finally got fulfilled. We are so happy for you, KJo!

Karan took to Twitter to make an official announcement about his babies, who we hear, are still in the hospital due to their premature birth. A picture of the twins is making the rounds on the Internet, but we are not sure if it’s real or fake.

Here, take a look:

Congrats Karan!!!

A post shared by Bollywood Oficial Page (@bollywood_world_fabo) on

What do you guys think?!

Karan Johar
