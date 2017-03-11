PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Party Hard!

The party squad of Bollywood mostly includes Malaika Arora Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and a few others. I always look forward to their Instagram posts for a sneak peak into their party shenanigans – and the photos almost never disappoint. The glam squad sure knows how to let their hair down!

Recently, the gang got together to ring in Sohail Khan‘s wife & jewellery designer, Seema Khan‘s birthday. Amongst those who were present for the celebrations were – Malaika, Karan, Amrita, Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, and Salman Khan with sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Take a look at a few pictures:

Su casa nites with these lovelies m my fav @sanjaykapoor2500 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:01am PST

✌🏼️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

💃🏼 A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

❤️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:36pm PST

✌🏼️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:37pm PST

❤️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:05pm PST

#selfietime📸#aboutlastnight✨ #oldfriends#goodfriends#foreverfriends @beingsalmankhan A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:53pm PST

#birthdaymode🎂🎉 @seemakhan76 @amuaroraofficial #friends#funtimes#aboutlastnight✨ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Fun times!