PHOTOS: Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Party Hard!

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 11 . 2017

The party squad of Bollywood mostly includes Malaika Arora Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and a few others. I always look forward to their Instagram posts for a sneak peak into their party shenanigans – and the photos almost never disappoint. The glam squad sure knows how to let their hair down!

Recently, the gang got together to ring in Sohail Khan‘s wife & jewellery designer, Seema Khan‘s birthday. Amongst those who were present for the celebrations were – Malaika, Karan, Amrita, Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, and Salman Khan with sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Take a look at a few pictures:

Su casa nites with these lovelies m my fav @sanjaykapoor2500

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

✌🏼️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

💃🏼

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

❤️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

✌🏼️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

❤️

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

#selfietime📸#aboutlastnight✨ #oldfriends#goodfriends#foreverfriends @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

#birthdaymode🎂🎉 @seemakhan76 @amuaroraofficial #friends#funtimes#aboutlastnight✨

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Fun times!

0
Amrita Arora Karan Johar Karisma Kapoor Malaika Arora Khan Salman Khan
