Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey is always looking to ‘shock’. Years later, her claim to fame still remains her 2011 promise to strip if India won the World Cup. The babe made her Bollywood debut with Nasha in 2013 but is mostly busy engaging her followers on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

She is soon going to release a hot video of herself for Holi and the ‘teaser photo’ of that video is a picture of her butt – No, really!

Take a look: