Credit: Instagram | @sanayairani

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one of the cutest TV couples around. They met back in the day on the sets of the very popular, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and have been together ever since. In fact the duo even tied the knot last year.

Rumors started doing the rounds that the fab couple is going to be on Nach Baliye 8 this year and after lots of speculation, Mohit confirmed this news to a leading daily.

Are you excited to see them on the show? Tell me in the comments :)