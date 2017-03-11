VIDEO: You Need To See Vidya Balan’s Bold & Badass Avatar In Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan in & as Begum Jaan

Vidya Balan will be seen next in & as Begum Jaan, in a never seen before avatar. Vidya’s character is bold, badass and beautiful – and we are pretty sure she is going to rock it like all her other characters.

Check out this video:

Vidya Balan In And As Begum Jaan Bold. Badass. Beautiful. #BegumJaan. Watch Vidya Balan's journey unfold on 14th March only on YouTube/visheshfilmsofficial!Srijit Mukherji Mahesh Bhatt #MukeshBhatt Gauahar Khan Pallavi Sharda #VisheshBhatt #SakshiBhatt #IlaArun Naseeruddin Shah #ChunkyPandey Flora Saini #MishtiChakraborty #PriyankaaSetia #RavizaChauhan #PoonamRajput #RidheemaTiwari #RajeshSharma #Pitobash 由 Vishesh Films In 发布于 2017年3月9日

Are you looking forward to see Vidya in the film?