WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Too Adorable As She Dances On Her BFF’s Wedding

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 11 . 2017
Shraddha Kapoor at her best friends’s wedding

Shraddha Kapoor‘s bestie, Eshanka Wahi got married a few months ago, and the pictures were proof that the two are no less than #BFF goals! We recently got our hands on this video Eshanka posted last week on Shraddha’s birthday, where the actress is having too much fun and dancing like ain’t nobody watching!

Check it out now:

14
TAGS
Shraddha Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Feb . 28 . 2017Here’s What Shraddha Kapoor Replied When Asked To Describe Alia Bhatt
Feb . 23 . 2017Here’s Why Shraddha Kapoor’s Mum Broke Down On The Sets Of Her Daughter’s Film
Jan . 21 . 2017“What A Load Of BS” – Shraddha Kapoor Lashes Out At The Media
Jan . 18 . 2017VIDEO: Aditya Roy Kapur & Shraddha Kapoor On OK Jaanu, Sex Scenes, Being Famous & More!
Jan . 13 . 2017Movie Review: OK Jaanu Is A Good Start To 2017
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web