We’re Crushing On Sunny Leone’s Gorgeous Grey Gown

Hair and make up by @tomasmoucka and @jeetihairtstylist love you both!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Zee Cine Awards 2017 has been one starry affair with all the celebs giving us some red carpet dressing goals. Sunny Leone is one of them. Celebrity stylist Hitendra Kapapora picked out a pretty, grey gown from Archana Kochhar and paired it with some stellar pieces from Raj Jewels. The gown featured some ruffles, embellishments and a whole lot of sheer. Doesn’t it look great on her?

Sunny kept her beauty game on point with a bright red lipstick and dramatic smokey eyes. We even liked the way her hair was styled in a low pony tail with chic flicks of hair, falling on one side. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Tomas Moucka definitely scored a home run with this look.

How many points would you give our girl Sunny for this red carpet look? Tell us in the comments below.