Here’s The Full List Of Winners At The Zee Cine Awards 2017

The Zee Cine awards took place last night, and saw a lot of big names from the Bollywood fraternity in presence. The star studded evening was attended by Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and several others. Also, Bebo performed for the first time on stage after delivering her baby in December.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Director : Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Best Film (Jury): Pink

Viewer’s Choice Best Film: Dangal

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Female): Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Male): Salman Khan (Sultan)

Best Debutant (Male): Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Debutant (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debut Director: Aniruddha Roy Choudhury (Pink)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi (Neerja)

Best Supporting Actor: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best Song: Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Background Score: Airlift

Best Music: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya)

Best Sound Design: Sultan

Best Choreography: Kala Chashma by Bosco-Caeser (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Cinematography: Shivaay

Best Dialogue: Pink

Best Production Design: Neerja

Best Editing: Neerja

Best Visual Effects: Shivaay

Best Action: Shivaay

Congratulations to all the winners!