Anushka Sharma Is A Disco Diva On A Tuesday Afternoon

Sanaa Shah Mar . 14 . 2017

Anushka in @diesel hair @yiannitsapatori makeup @puneetbsaini #phillauri

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on

Anushka Sharma‘s latest #OOTD for the promotions of her new movie Phillauri is absolutely amazeballs! Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai dressed her in a gun-metal-grey sequined dress from Diesel and we loved it. She styled this look with simple grey peep-toe booties.With the top portion of her hair gelled and sleek and the ends kept rough, celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini finished her look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

While she went all disco on a Tuesday, she opted for some desi swag on Sunday.

Anushka Sharma

Wearing a floral printed lehenga paired with an embellished choli by Sabyasachi, she attended the reality show ” The Voice India”. Allia Al Rufai styled her with a minimalistic approach. With her hair midways and tied in sleek bun,

We loved both. Pick your favourite and let us know by commenting below.

Allia Al Rufai Anushka Sharma celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Diesel Phillauri Puneet B Saini Sabyasachi The Voice India
