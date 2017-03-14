Anushka Sharma Is A Disco Diva On A Tuesday Afternoon

Anushka in @diesel hair @yiannitsapatori makeup @puneetbsaini #phillauri A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Anushka Sharma‘s latest #OOTD for the promotions of her new movie Phillauri is absolutely amazeballs! Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai dressed her in a gun-metal-grey sequined dress from Diesel and we loved it. She styled this look with simple grey peep-toe booties.With the top portion of her hair gelled and sleek and the ends kept rough, celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini finished her look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Hahahhaa… Today at Work ….Anushka having fun on @snapchat [email protected] Thank you @clubanushka 🙏… ❤ it ! A post shared by Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

While she went all disco on a Tuesday, she opted for some desi swag on Sunday.

Anushka Sharma

Wearing a floral printed lehenga paired with an embellished choli by Sabyasachi, she attended the reality show ” The Voice India”. Allia Al Rufai styled her with a minimalistic approach. With her hair midways and tied in sleek bun,

We loved both. Pick your favourite and let us know by commenting below.