Here’s What Aamir Khan Thinks About Nepotism In Bollywood!

Aamir Khan

In the past few weeks, we have seen a volleyball of accusations regarding the existence of nepotism in the film industry. Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of being the flag-bearer of this practice, and later Alia Bhatt & Sonam Kapoor also shared their views on the same.

Recently, Aamir Khan was asked to give his take on this raging debate. Although the actor chose not to comment on the ongoing clash between Kangana and KJo, he gave his opinion on nepotism to a leading daily:

It is a natural human emotion to try and help people you love and care for. It doesn’t have to be someone from your family. In my work, I strive to not allow that feeling to interfere. I feel that it’s my responsibility as a creative person towards the audience and give them the most importance. I try to not bring in (those) emotions in my work.

That makes a lot of sense!