Leaked: Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Manveer Gurjar & Nitibha Kaul Caught Kissing At A Party

Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul shared a love-hate relationship during their stay in the house. But after their exit, they realised that their fans have been rooting for #NitVeer and some even refer to them as bhaiya and bhabhi. The two have always maintained that they both had developed a strong bond after Manu Punjabi left the show and are nothing more than ‘just good friends’. But from the looks of it, there might be something brewing between the duo. Manveer and Nitibha were caught on camera while having a little intimate moment while partying together. Here’s the video.

Ahem.