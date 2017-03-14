Leaked: Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Manveer Gurjar & Nitibha Kaul Caught Kissing At A Party

Swagata Dam Mar . 14 . 2017
Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul shared a love-hate relationship during their stay in the house. But after their exit, they realised that their fans have been rooting for #NitVeer and some even refer to them as bhaiya and bhabhi. The two have always maintained that they both had developed a strong bond after Manu Punjabi left the show and are nothing more than ‘just good friends’. But from the looks of it, there might be something brewing between the duo. Manveer and Nitibha were caught on camera while having a little intimate moment while partying together. Here’s the video.

Ahem.

17
TAGS
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 10 Manveer Gurjar Nitibha Kaul
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Mar . 11 . 2017This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Just Got Divorced
Mar . 10 . 2017Photo: Bani J Just Had A Reunion With Her Bigg Boss Besties!
Mar . 10 . 2017Photos: Bigg Boss 10 ‘Commoners’ Just Had A Reunion
Mar . 6 . 2017Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Nitibha Kaul Looks Like A Princess In This Photoshoot
Mar . 4 . 2017Photos: Ex-Bigg Boss Contesntant Mandana Karima’s Wedding Celebrations
Bigg Boss 10
Mar . 14 . 2017Manveer Gurjar Partied Till Late Night With This Bigg Boss 10 Contestant
Mar . 10 . 2017Photos: Bigg Boss 10 ‘Commoners’ Just Had A Reunion
Mar . 6 . 2017Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Nitibha Kaul Looks Like A Princess In This Photoshoot
Feb . 27 . 2017This Ex – Bigg Boss Contestant Claims She Faced Discrimination Because Of Her Hometown
Feb . 22 . 2017Video: Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Monalisa Rehearsing For Nach Baliye With Her Husband Vikrant Singh Rajput
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web