MMExclusive: Alia Bhatt Dazzles On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 14 . 2017
Alia Bhatt for Harper’s Bazaar 8th Anniversary Issue

On the occasion of turning eight this year, Harper’s Bazaar is celebrates by bringing together Sabyasachi and Alia Bhatt for their March issue. Alia looks like a million bucks as she dons an outfit made with million gems! Designer maven Sabyasachi styles Alia in one of his own creations, which complements the vibrant and young actress perfectly.

We’re very excited that we’ve got an exclusive with Sabyasachi Mukherjee to style Alia Bhatt for the first time. He’s gone for a minimal yet opulent look in keeping with her age. This is a younger, fresher, newer Sabyasachi to celebrate a younger fresher newer Bazaar.

Nonita Kalra, Editor, Harper’s Bazaar India.

We’re loving everything about this cover, especially Alia’s fresh and minimal beauty look. Check out this fun BTS video:

Behind The Scenes Of Harper's Bazaar's March Cover

#MMExclusive: Sabyasachi Mukherjee styles #AliaBhatt for the 8th Anniversary Issue of Harper's Bazaar India and here's the fabulous sneak peek!

MissMalini 发布于 2017年3月14日

So what do you think about the cover?

