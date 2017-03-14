This Real Life Father-Son Duo Are Going To Be In A Biopic

Harshwardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor will be reportedly playing father and son onscreen in a biopic on Abhinav Bindra, being helmed by Kannan Iyer. Harsh will essay the role of the Olympic shooter, while Anil will play the role of Abhinav’s father, AS Bindra.

Bindra senior is a Chandigarh-based industrialist, who runs an agro-food business in Punjab. He played a huge role in his son’s massive international success. Abhinav has given a green signal to the film and it is expected to go on floors this summer.

I am quite excited to see the real life father-son duo in reel life! What about you guys?