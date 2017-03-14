This Real Life Father-Son Duo Are Going To Be In A Biopic

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 14 . 2017
Harshwardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor will be reportedly playing father and son onscreen in a biopic on Abhinav Bindra, being helmed by Kannan Iyer. Harsh will essay the role of the Olympic shooter, while Anil will play the role of Abhinav’s father, AS Bindra.

Bindra senior is a Chandigarh-based industrialist, who runs an agro-food business in Punjab. He played a huge role in his son’s massive international success. Abhinav has given a green signal to the film and it is expected to go on floors this summer.

I am quite excited to see the real life father-son duo in reel life! What about you guys?

9
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Harshwardhan Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anil Kapoor
Mar . 14 . 2017“I Made A Conscious Decision That I Would Not Be My Dad’s Shadow” – Sonam Kapoor
Mar . 1 . 2017Videos: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor Are Burning The Dance Floor At This Wedding
Feb . 9 . 2017Madhuri Dixit Was Not Invited For The Screening Of Ram Lakhan Due To This Odd Reason
Jan . 16 . 2017Rhea Kapoor Just Shared This Ultimate Throwback Photo Of The Kapoor Family
Jan . 16 . 2017Photo: Doting Daddy Anil Kapoor Congratulates Sonam Kapoor For Her Filmfare Win
Harshwardhan Kapoor
Jan . 27 . 2017Harshvardhan Kapoor Apologizes To Diljit Dosanjh For Questioning His Filmfare Best Debut Award
Jan . 20 . 2017IN PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Harshwardhan Kapoor Spotted At Kareena Kapoor’s Residence
Jan . 19 . 2017This Bollywood Newcomer Thinks He Deserved The Filmfare Best Debut Award Over Diljit Dosanjh
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web