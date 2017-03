Govinda and Raveena Tandon will always be my favourite 90s on-screen couple. Not just mine… I think every 90s kid loved them and their dance moves. It’s been a gazillion years since we’ve seen them together on the screen, and while I keep hoping that someone magically casts them together in a 90s style movie again, here’s a video of them backstage from the Zee Cine Awards.

#boomerang #zeecineawards2017 #backstage #lastminuterehearsals #sameolmasti !! #kisidiscomienjaayien #classics A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Mar 12, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Ugh, take me back to the 90s already, will you!