You’ll Be Wearing Priyanka Chopra’s Hairstyle Multiple Times Before The Week Is Over

Natasha Patel Mar . 14 . 2017

Sitting pretty and wearing Fendi for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Priyanka Chopra takes our breath away once again. Earlier yesterday we spotted our desi girl on the cover of Marie Claire looking SO bomb—and after her appearance last night, we’re assured she must be a goddess of sorts. How else can you explain this level of hotness?

Although PeeCee wore a sheer, navy dress from Fendi (while showing off her toned legs), her beauty look is actually what we’re crushing on…

Although half top knots aren’t the latest of hair trends at the moment, we surely can’t help but love how PC revived last year’s style. With her statement peachy-nude lip, she added a smokey blue eye and completed the look.

Love her her ‘do? Comment below if you want a step-by-step tutorial!

