12 Punjabi Songs To Instantly Lift Your Mood!

Can you imagine a wedding without Punjabi songs? A festival? A birthday party? Can you imagine the horror a house party will be if they don’t groove to punjabi pop after downing 5 pegs? If your answer is ‘NO!’, continue reading.
Long story short, there is a reason punjabi rhymes with ‘punjabi’ and great events minus punjabi music is equivalent to a food menu minus… butter chicken!
Tsk tsk! Such a disgrace!
Keeping in view the interest of majority, I curated a short (could have been exponentially long) list of my absolute favouriteeee punjabi songs.
Take a look!
1. Wakhra Swag – Badshah
2. Kala Chashma – Badshah
3. Swag Mera Desi – Raftaar & Manj Musik
4. All Black – Raftaar, Sukhe
5. Soch – Hardy Sandhu
6. Nachde Ne Saare – Harshdeep Kaur, Jasleen Royal
7. Sharabi (Happy New Year) – Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur
8. 5 Taara – Diljit Dosanjh
9. Saturday Saturday – Badshah
10. Suit – Guru Randhawa
11. Proper Patola – Diljit Dosanjh
12. Khaab – Akhil
The good news is, you can listen to most of these fabulous singers – such as Badshah, Raftaar, Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur & Hardy Sandhu – a) LIVE b) at the same place and c) at a nominal ticket price!
Book your tickets here for the Bollywood Music Project happening at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, on 25-26 March, 2017.