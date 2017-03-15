12 Punjabi Songs To Instantly Lift Your Mood!

Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Raftaar

Can you imagine a wedding without Punjabi songs? A festival? A birthday party? Can you imagine the horror a house party will be if they don’t groove to punjabi pop after downing 5 pegs? If your answer is ‘NO!’, continue reading.

Long story short, there is a reason punjabi rhymes with ‘punjabi’ and great events minus punjabi music is equivalent to a food menu minus… butter chicken!

Tsk tsk! Such a disgrace!

Keeping in view the interest of majority, I curated a short (could have been exponentially long) list of my absolute favouriteeee punjabi songs.

Take a look!

1. Wakhra Swag – Badshah

2. Kala Chashma – Badshah

3. Swag Mera Desi – Raftaar & Manj Musik

4. All Black – Raftaar, Sukhe

5. Soch – Hardy Sandhu

6. Nachde Ne Saare – Harshdeep Kaur, Jasleen Royal

7. Sharabi (Happy New Year) – Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

8. 5 Taara – Diljit Dosanjh

9. Saturday Saturday – Badshah

10. Suit – Guru Randhawa

11. Proper Patola – Diljit Dosanjh

12. Khaab – Akhil

The good news is, you can listen to most of these fabulous singers – such as Badshah, Raftaar, Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur & Hardy Sandhu – a) LIVE b) at the same place and c) at a nominal ticket price!

Book your tickets here for the Bollywood Music Project happening at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, on 25-26 March, 2017.