Bipasha Basu In All White Is All That You Need To See Today

Oh hello Bipasha Basu, didn’t recognise you there looking all dolled up and all… Alright, come on. Who are we kidding? Mrs Grover is always dolled up and we love every bit of it! For her Health magazine issue Bips looked too pretty in an all white outfit by House Of Milk.

The outfit was a white jumpsuit that had a very chic (and floral) add-on…

From HOM’s White Rose Collection, Bipasha wore a sheer crop top over the zip one-piece. Her hair was pulled back into an up-do and her makeup was kept in flushed and peachy tones.

We love her all white look, you?