Here Are The Details Of This Bollywood Actor's Remarkable Transformation

Swagata Dam Mar . 15 . 2017
Kunal Kapoor’s transformation

The very handsome and talented Kunal Kapoor recently left no stone unturned in achieving the perfect look for his upcoming trilingual film, Veeram.  The talented actor, who is portraying the character of an infamous warrior in the movie, had gone through a prodigious body transformation.

While most of the actors these days, wouldn’t want to tamper their health much and prefer sticking to their own routine, Kunal believes in being realistic. The dapper actor had to spot two different looks in the film, which required him to gain 12 kgs for one and a lot of muscle mass for the other. Kunal hit the gym regularly and also ate super healthy. A strict regime under the supervision of his nutritionist was followed and extra care was given on Kunal’s calorie intakes.

Talking about it, Kunal Kapoor says, “I was training like a beast for almost six months. I have always been fit but this is the fittest and most muscular I have ever been. I play a warrior in the film and I wanted to make sure I felt and looked like one”

Interestingly,  Veeram, which is adapted from the Shakespearean classic Macbeth,  has been a part of the nomination list of the 89th Academy Awards. The movie’s soundtrack ‘We will rise‘ has been nominated for the original song category at Oscar’s.

After this, Kunal will be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raagdesh.

